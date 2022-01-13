Applause, backlash as Nigeria lifts Twitter ban after 7 months

Rights groups, diplomats and others have reacted differently to the lifting of the ban imposed more than seven months ago.

ABUJA - Twitter was restored in Nigeria on Thursday after the popular microblogging site agreed to register its operations in the country, among other conditions set by the government.

OFFICIALS

Twitter said it was "pleased" that the platform was restored in Africa's most populous country.

"We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement and civic participation," the company said in a statement.

One of the first Nigerian officials to send a Tweet on Thursday was presidency spokesman Garba Shehu.

"Welcome back!" he said, adding that he appreciated "vibrant Nigerian youths who have borne with the long wait to resolve this impasse."