ANC's Msimang hits back at Sisulu, says she'll do anything to become president

African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang was responding to comments made by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu against him after he responded to an article by her.

He was responding to comments made by Sisulu against him after he responded to an article by her.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo heavily criticised Sisulu on Wednesday for her comments on the judiciary, where she criticised the Constitution.

She also slammed the judiciary, singling out black judges.

Msimang said that it was obvious what she was trying to do.

"It's timing, even with the then-impending conference of the African National Congress celebrating its 110th birthday in Polokwane, it was clear that releasing this article at this stage was bound to deepen the already existing divisions with the organisation," Mavuso said.



Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has also responded on 702.

He said that this was unacceptable.

"That reference to judges deserves the worst frowning no just by government, but by the entire country because it is absolutely pointing a spear at the very core institution that arbitrates on the principles of sanity," the minister said.

Former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs said that Sisulu's remarks were an insult to hard-working judges in South Africa.

"In a country with enormous problems and the gratuitous insults to the people who are acting as the judges," Sachs said.

Sachs, who helped draw up the Constitution, said that provision was made for transformation.

"It established a new judiciary and a very transformed judiciary with a very transformative Constitution. I feel deeply wounded by the attacks that were made, very shallow attacks," he said.