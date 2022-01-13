About time the judiciary stood up for itself, says legal expert

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday heavily criticised Sisulu, saying she insulted the judiciary in an opinion piece published on IOL..

JOHANNESBURG - A decision by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to publicly call out Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu in a media conference is being seen as unprecedented, but necessary.

In it, she criticises the Constitution and singles out black judges.

“It’s unprecedented because we have now seen an onslaught on the judiciary, the making of very vitriolic statements, assaults on individual judges and attacks on the judiciary, said legal expert Modidima Mannya.

Mannya added it’s about time the judiciary stood up for itself.

“I think it is time – and I fully support the position adopted by the acting chief justice to come out and say to South Africa, ‘we are not mentally colonized, as it is suggested’ because the implication is that we are having judges who are worth nothing.”