Aarto declared invalid and unconstitutional

The Act was meant to be the basis for government's planned demerit system for traffic offences.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has declared the Aarto Amendment Act, on which the planned demerit system for traffic offences is based, unconstitutional and invalid.

The court delivered its ruling on the constitutionality of the Aarto Act on Thursday morning.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) challenged the constitutional validity of the Act and asked the court in October 2021 to declare both the main Act and the amendment Act unconstitutional.

Judge Annali Basson found in favour of Outa and agreed with its position.

The court directed the Minister of Transport and the RTIA to pay Outa's costs.