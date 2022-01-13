Aarto court ruling sends government back to the drawing board - Outa

Outa challenged the constitutional validity of the act and asked the court in October 2021 to declare both the main act and the amendment act unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organistion Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said they were ignored by officials when trying to engage over the Aarto Act.

This is after the Pretoria High Court declared on Thursday that the Aarto Amendment Act, on which the planned demerit system for traffic offences is based, unconstitutional and invalid.

Judge Annalie Basson found in favour of Outa abuse and agreed with its position.

“For several years now we’ve tried to engage with the authorities in making sure that the act and its various amendments and changes are constitutional and both practical and workable, but true to form they have ignored our input, they’ve not participated with civil society, which left us no alternative but to go to court and have this stopped in its tracks. We are very pleased with the judge’s ruling, it now sends government back to the drawing board on what has become quite a mess,” said Outa’s Wayne Duvenage.