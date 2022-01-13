5 security guards killed by gunmen at Goudkoppies landfill site

Details have now emerged that the on-duty guards were attacked by a gang of unknown gunmen at the Goudkoppies landfill site earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Five security guards have been shot dead at a Pikitup landfill site.

The dumping ground belongs to the City of Johannesburg's waste management entity.

Four of the victims were declared dead on the scene, while the fifth guard died in hospital on Wednesday.

Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC, Michael Sun, said that the motive behind the attack was still unknown.

"A docket has been registered with the Kliptown police services. We want to express our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and we want to wish those in hospital a speedy recovery," the MMC said.