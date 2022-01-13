3 nabbed at Beitbridge border post for smuggling explosives into SA

The trio was handcuffed in the early hours of Thursday morning as they crossed into South Africa from Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo arrested three suspects at the Beitbridge border post for allegedly smuggling explosives.

Members of the Musina Explosives Unit said that the suspects were in possession of six reels of detonating cord, 50 units of connector fuses and at least 65 blasting cartridges.