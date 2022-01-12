Zulu queen's bid to have civil marriage with late king recognised continues The late King Goodwill Zwelithini's first wife, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, is asking the court to recognise her civil marriage with the late monarch. King Goodwill Zwelithini

Zulu Royal Family

Queen Sibongile Dlamini PIETERMARITZBURG - The Zulu royal court battle continues in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday. The late King Goodwill Zwelithini's first wife, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, is asking the court to recognise her civil marriage with the late monarch. This as she wants to claim 50% of the late monarch's estate. Princesses Nomkhosi and Bukhosibemvelo, and Ndlunkulu Makhubu second wife to Misuzulu KaZwelithini arrive in court ahead of the civil matter involving the royal family. #AmaZulu pic.twitter.com/5P24AkNx3f EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2022

However, presiding Judge Isaac Madondo said that the application was somehow not clear.

Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu said that her husband's marriages with his other wives were precluded by her existing civil marriage.

She also wanted the other marriages with the late king to be declared invalid.

But Judge Madondo said that the queen's case was not clear as she also indicated that the other marriages were now recognised.

"The queen has clearly conceded in her affidavit that these marriages are recognised now by the Recognition of Marriages Act," Judge Madondo said.

At the same time, the queen said that she did not want the other wives to be kicked out of their palaces with their children.

But she stood her ground that she alone married the king in a civil marriage and was entitled to half of the king's estate.