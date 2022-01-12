WCED says it's in a better position with pupil placements for 2022

Despite receiving over 32,000 late school applications and counting, the Western Cape Education Department said that it had worked hard to place as many learners as possible ahead of the 2022 academic year.

"At the end of December 2021, there were approximately 600 grade ones and 3,200 Grade 8s who still needed to be placed in the Western Cape. We have since made progress, reducing these figures further during the holiday period but also having to deal with new and late applications daily and the closure of schools," said the department's Bronagh Hammond.



Hammond added that they were in a much better position this year.

"We had approximately 13,000 grade ones and grade 8s that had yet to be placed. We want to thank parents for their patience during this process, and we want to show them that we will continue to work hard to place all learners as soon as possible," Hammond said.