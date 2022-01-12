WC Sopa moved to Velddrif to bring parliament 'closer to the people'

The Western Cape Legislature said it was part of efforts to take the provincial parliament closer to the people.

CAPE TOWN - The State of the Province Address (Sopa) will be held in Velddrif on the West Coast.

Premier Alan Winde’s address takes place on 15 February at the Veldrif Town Hall.

He said the annual address was important as he outlined the Western Cape government's plans for the year ahead.

He said it should be accessible to more residents across the Cape.

In his State of the Province Address last year, Winde set out how his administration would tackle COVID-19.

In focusing on these priorities, he said the province had to face major challenges.

The devastating third wave last year caused more loss, pain and heartache, he lamented.

He added that the economy continued to suffer as restrictions cost livelihoods, hurt small businesses, and exacerbated poverty and inequality.

According to Winde, the fourth wave has shown that the Cape government could now normalise its response to COVID-19 and that vaccinations were working to protect those most at risk.

That, he said, is why the focus must now turn to fighting the so-called second pandemic of unemployment.