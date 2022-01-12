Two Western Cape post offices robbed within 24 hours

Four suspects were arrested in connection with a post office robbery in De Doorns during which they stole cash and SASSA cards.

CAPE TOWN - It appears post offices are under attack in the Western Cape after two branches were targeted by armed robbers within a 24-hour period.

Staff at the Caledon Post Office were held up on Tuesday. The robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"Investigations led the police to a township in Hermanus, where the four suspects, aged between 24 and 35 were arrested. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in Caledon to face charges of business robbery and the possession of an unlicensed firearm," said the police's Andre Traut.

On the same day, four suspects were arrested in connection with a post office robbery in De Doorns during which they stole cash and SASSA cards.

During a high speed chase with police, the get-away vehicle overturned and a fifth alleged robber was killed.

Officers seized three unlicensed firearms as well as the stolen cash and cards.