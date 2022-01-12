Social media gushes as local celebs share pics of their kids' first school day

Some local celebs had their first taste of the school run as their little ones went to school for the first time. They shared some pics of the first day at school.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of children started schooling on Wednesday morning and the kids of local celebs and public figures were no exception.

Some of these children were going to school for the first time in 2022 and their parents shifted into Mommy and Daddy mode, posting pictures of their kids in their uniforms on social media.

Social media users, of course, gushed over the pictures and some followers tried to find out which kids resembled their parents the most, stating that some parents had made a “photocopy” of themselves.

The Democratic Alliances (DA)'s member of the Gauteng Legislature Makashule Gana’s son received much love, with many saying that he looked just like his father.

Somizi Mhlongo jumped into Anele Mdoda’s comments and said that grade 1 learners at her son’s school would not believe it when Alakhe told them that he had spent the holidays with The Daily Show host Trevoh Noah, Sizwe Dlomo and Khaya Dlanga.



Dj Tira’s daughters also got a lot of love too for resembling their famous dad.