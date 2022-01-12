Probe to be launched to determine how Kleinmond fire started

The blaze broke out over the weekend and has destroyed 5,000 hectares of land, mainly fynbos and mountain vegetation.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation will be launched to determine how a wildfire started in Kleinmond.

Overstrand Mayor Annelie Rabie: "It didn't start on land that belongs to the Overstrand Municipality. Our knowledge is that it started on land that is owned by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, so I think some questions need to be asked there."

By Tuesday afternoon, the blaze was 95% contained.

Fire crews remain on the scene.

The blaze broke out over the weekend and has destroyed 5,000 hectares of land, mainly fynbos and mountain vegetation.

Rabie said that they'd also identified scammers during this period.

"We have scammers going around saying that they are firefighters fighting in the Kleinmond fire, they haven't had food, they're in need of money or others that seem to be collecting money on behalf of Overstrand Municipality," the mayor said.