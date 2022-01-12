Go

Parents, pupils of vandalised NW school reject government's relocation plan

The school has been vandalised at least five times, with the most recent incident seeing the school robbed of electric cables, taps, roofing, books, window frames and doors.

Tirelong Secondary has been vandalised at least five times, with the most recent incident seeing the school robbed of electric cables, taps, roofing, books, window frames and doors. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
one hour ago

KROONDAL - Police in Kroondal near Rustenburg have dispersed a group of protesting pupils and community members after they barricaded the road leading to the N4 highway, demanding the Department of Education reconsider their plan to relocate pupils from the vandalised Tirelong Secondary School.

Pupils are refusing to be relocated to three other schools in the area.

Parents and pupils said they did not agree to government’s plan to relocate children to Moedwil, Naauwpoort and Boons Mega Farm School.

They said they wanted temporary classrooms in the area instead.

Local councillor Simphiwe Mkholwa said the school has had longstanding security issues.

"The school was vandalised and everything was stolen - even previously. There was no security and the school is located on a farm, so no one is guarding it."

Meanwhile, pupils in full uniform wandered along the road, waiting to hear what the next move would be as community members regrouped, vowing not to back down until the mayor and other officials addressed them.

