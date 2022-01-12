Parents, pupils of vandalised NW school reject government's relocation plan The school has been vandalised at least five times, with the most recent incident seeing the school robbed of electric cables, taps, roofing, books, window frames and doors. School vandalism

2022 academic year

Tirelong Secondary School

Back to school 2022 KROONDAL - Police in Kroondal near Rustenburg have dispersed a group of protesting pupils and community members after they barricaded the road leading to the N4 highway, demanding the Department of Education reconsider their plan to relocate pupils from the vandalised Tirelong Secondary School. The school has been vandalised at least five times, with the most recent incident seeing the school robbed of electric cables, taps, roofing, books, window frames and doors. #Back2School Residents say there is land which was donated by the local mine for the construction of a new school. They say the premises where Tirelong learners attend school now is rented and was in itself a temporary solution. They want a new school closer to their homes. MS pic.twitter.com/1swN8ABx60 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2022 #Back2School Inside a makeshift classroom at the Tirelong Secondary School in Kroondal. In the latest vandalism incident, the school was robbed of electric cables, taps, roofing, books, window frames and doors. MS pic.twitter.com/OWpR3P4mFP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2022

Pupils are refusing to be relocated to three other schools in the area.

Parents and pupils said they did not agree to government’s plan to relocate children to Moedwil, Naauwpoort and Boons Mega Farm School.

They said they wanted temporary classrooms in the area instead.

Local councillor Simphiwe Mkholwa said the school has had longstanding security issues.

"The school was vandalised and everything was stolen - even previously. There was no security and the school is located on a farm, so no one is guarding it."

Meanwhile, pupils in full uniform wandered along the road, waiting to hear what the next move would be as community members regrouped, vowing not to back down until the mayor and other officials addressed them.