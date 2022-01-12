NPA announces dedicated task force to respond to State Capture reports The National Prosecuting Authority has created a dedicated task force to respond to the first of the three State Capture Inquiry reports. State Capture

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has created a dedicated task force to respond to the first of the three State Capture Inquiry reports. Part one was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. The NPA on Wednesday commended the Zondo Commission while acknowledging its own failures highlighted in the document. #StateCaptureReport The #NPA says it has set up a Task Force to coordinate at the highest levels within the entity in response to the Zondo Commissions first report. TTM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2022

The NPA and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation said they were “systematically” reviewing the findings and recommendations to investigate and build cases against suspected criminals.

In a statement, the law enforcement agencies said it was important for South Africans to note the differences between the evidence that was presented before the commission and the evidence required to meet the standard of proof of prosecutions as it assured the public of its commitment to “ramp up prosecutions”.

However, the process was not without its fair share of challenges.

The entity described as a “herculean task” the volume of materials and the limited financial resources available to law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.

It said in addition to formal reports the commission had some 500 billion pages of printed text on corruption, fraud and related offences and other materials.

Last week, the commission released its over 800-page report covering the first part of its investigations.

The NPA said it was vigorously exploring options to boost its capacity and resources.

It also welcomed funding offers from businesses, adding it would engage with them while distancing itself from perceptions of external influence.