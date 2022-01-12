NPA's state capture task force will have senior members for quick case reviews

The NPA released a lengthy statement, breaking its silence since the release of the report, which also found that it had failed to respond adequately to state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says its new dedicated task force includes members at the highest levels within the agency to review all cases in the state capture report urgently.

While the NPA raised concerns about resources needed considering the amount of work it would take to prosecute all those implicated. It would focus on the progress and impact of cases.

The NPA released a lengthy statement on Wednesday, breaking its silence since the release of the report, which also found that it had failed to respond adequately to state capture.

The NPA explained that the new task force would build on the work already done over the past few years in collaboration with the state capture inquiry and other law enforcement entities.

This does not replace the existing anti-corruption task team, which the NPA said would be part of a meeting where discussions would be held on coordination and collaboration among law enforcement.

The NPA also had its eyes on asset recovery.

It said that as it pursued those implicated in both the private and public sectors, there would be freezing and forfeiture of the proceeds of crimes where possible.

On calls for dedicated courts to handle state capture matters, the prosecution’s body gave this the green light, adding that it would enable the speedy finalisation of cases and conviction with asset recovery.

It was broadly estimated that the country lost R1.5 trillion through corruption between 2014 and 2019.