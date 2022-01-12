MPs to be briefed on probe into Parly fire, cost of damages

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians will on Friday receive a briefing on progress made in the investigation into the cause of the fire that ravaged Parliament.

The meeting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will get also get an idea of the cost of the damage.

As MPs get the new working year under way, some in the opposition said that the permanent relocation of Parliament should also be on the agenda.

At a meeting of presiding officers and party chief whips on Monday, it was decided that apart from the State of the Nation Address (Sona) and sittings of the National Assembly, next month's Budget Speech will go ahead on Parliamentary grounds.

But some, like the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Chief Whip Narend Singh, said that the matter needed to be further discussed.

He said that MPs could use other venues in Parliament for meetings.

"There are venues that are available in Parliament... the Plein Street offices have not been damaged at all. So when the time comes for a Committee meeting these are the considerations that we will have to take into account," Singh said.

Sona and the post-Sona debate and reply involving the president will be held at the Cape Town City Hall.