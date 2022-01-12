Sisulu has launched a completely unwarranted attack on the judiciary, says Zondo

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo held a briefing on an op-ed piece by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu raising a number of arguments on South African law which was published on IOL.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's comments have insulted and attacked the judiciary with no justification.

He held a briefing on an op-ed piece by the minister raising a number of arguments on South African law which was published on IOL.

In the piece, the minister slammed the Constitution by saying it had done nothing but keep the formerly oppressed masses in poverty.

Zondo criticised the absence of any mention of specific judgments in the controversial column.

“I expect that as we move on, there will be more attacks on the judiciary and that the judiciary must be ready for these attacks. It seems to that, hardly a month – or about a month after judiciary day, Miss Sisulu has launched a completely unwarranted on the judiciary and has heaped insults on the judiciary,” he said.

He said Sisulu specifically insulted African judges. He encouraged the judiciary to continue their work.

Zondo said no amount of intimidation nor bullying would stop the judiciary rom upholding their oath of office.

He said he was horrified by the minister’s article given her senior role in government.



“We accept that we may be criticised but we say criticism should be fair and have a proper factual basis, but this is not criticism, it is an insult to the justices of the Constitutional Court, the judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal, the judges president of the various divisions of the high court and all the African judges.”

Government has distanced itself from the opinion piece, describing it as reckless utterances.