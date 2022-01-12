Manenberg police hunting suspect in Elene Lino murder case

Manenberg residents are reeling following the murder of 19-year-old Elene Lino, calling her death cruel, heartless and shocking.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting a suspect responsible for the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Manenberg.

The incident occurred over the weekend.

It's one of at least two deadly femicide cases reported in the Western Cape since the start of this month.

The young woman's body was found on Sunday dumped in a black wheelie bin.

It's alleged that the teenager was stabbed to death by her boyfriend who's understood to have fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended.

It's not the first gender-based violence case making headlines this year so far.

Earlier this month, Natasha Booise was shot dead in Picketberg allegedly by her boyfriend in full view of relatives, including her nine-year-old son.

The suspect, an off-duty police officer, is in custody and has been charged with murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a public area.