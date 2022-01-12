Jasprit Bumrah shines for India on day 2 of the final test against SA Despite the obvious lack of fans, Newlands Cricket Ground looked stunning and ready for a thrilling day of cricket action between South Africa and India in the deciding test match. Aiden Markram

Jasprit Bumrah Despite the obvious lack of fans, Newlands Cricket Ground looked stunning and ready for a thrilling day of cricket action between South Africa and India in the deciding test match. #SAvIND A high of 28 C in Cape Town today! Not a cloud in sight pic.twitter.com/sirqjZXs9D EWN Sport (@EWNsport) January 12, 2022 At stages during the day’s play, it looked like the Proteas could get to the total of 223 set by India and build an innings lead, but India’s bowlers had the last say regarding that, specifically Jasprit Bumrah who finished with bowling figures of 5 for 42. South Africa resumed on 17 for 1 on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, it was not the best start for the hosts as in the first over of the day opener Aiden Markram left a ball by Bumrah that ended up hitting the stumps and brought his innings to an abrupt and early end, he contributed 8 runs. Keegan Petersen had a big task ahead of him as he joined the night watchman, Keshav Maharaj for the opening session of the day. Maharaj stuck around for another hour or so before being bowled by Umesh Yadav for 25.

Petersen, who was joined by Rassie van der Dussen, started looking comfortable ahead of lunch scoring a couple of fours and singles to keep the scoreboard ticking over. During this session Kohli was vocal and in an empty stadium one could hear almost every bit of banter.

At the lunch break, South Africa were 100 for 3 after 35 overs with Petersen and Van Der Dussen racking up a batting partnership of 55 runs. That partnership did not last too long after the break and two close run out opportunities, Yadav bagged his second wicket of the day sending van der Dussen packing for 21. Petersen reached his second half century much to the delight of the few people in the stadium, giving him a well-earned applause. Test half-century number two for Keegan Petersen #SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/fuo4bX2WtJ Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 12, 2022

At this point South Africa were trailing by 86 runs and Temba Bavuma proved to be a good partner to Petersen. In 2016, Bavuma became the first black cricketer to score a century for South Africa when he made an unbeaten 102 against England at this very ground. So, to say he knows this pitch well is an understatement.

But, as sport (and the Proteas) go, nothing ever goes according to the script. Bavuma was the victim of a Mohammed Shami ball, caught by captain Kohli in the slips for 28. It didn’t go much better after that for the hosts, Shami hit again for his second wicket taking out Kyle Verreynne for a duck (0).



The momentum shifted and all hope for South Africa was resting on Petersen who has faced 158 balls for 69 runs and had four different batting partners throughout the day.

Bumrah made sure the Proteas couldn’t find any form of momentum, just before tea the Indian bowler got his third wicket of the innings, that of youngster Marco Jansen (7). At the break, South Africa were on the backfoot so to speak on 176 for 7 still needing another 43 runs to just draw even with India, not even thinking of building some form of a lead.