IFP concerned about Police Minister Cele's lack of comment on Parliament fire

CAPE TOWN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said that the police ministry must take responsibility for the apparent lack of security at Parliament after a fire gutted several parts of the national key point last week.

The party said that it was concerning that it had been over a week since the devastating blaze and the nation has not heard a word from Police Minister Bheki Cele or his deputy.

IFP MP Zandile Majozi said that as a national key point, Parliament was entitled to protection and security services which were to be provided by the South African Police Service under their Protection and Security Services Programme.

"There is enough pressure that is provided for all the police that work in Parliament and in the R3.2 billion that is allocated in programmes, the 78.1% that is allocated for their compensation in extra hours and so forth," Majozi said.

The party has many unanswered questions.

"We are concerned about how this person got in because there's the protection in Parliament from the gate to the buildings - how did he get enough time to execute whatever it is that has been executed. Even though the case is still ongoing, we're expected to receive such a report from the minister," Majozi said.

Majozi believes that while the matter is being probed by the Hawks, the police ministry should be involved in the investigations and be vocal about it.

"We hope that with the statement that has been released, a minister will find the importance of him getting involved in this case and making sure that he leads the investigation from now onwards," she said.

The IFP said that the police ministry must also take the necessary steps to ensure that there are no further security breaches and damages to any of the country's national key points.