Hugh Masekela's cultural legacy to be celebrated with online festival The festival, a collaboration between Assupol and the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, will celebrate Bra Hugh's cultural legacy on the fourth anniversary of his passing, 23 January 2022, online on www.skyroomlive.com at 8pm. Hugh Masekela

Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation JOHANNESBURG - It's been four years since the passing of internationally beloved South African musician and cultural activist Hugh Masekela and the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival is set to celebrate the global icon in music, song and dance again. The festival, a collaboration between Assupol and the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, will celebrate Bra Hugh's cultural legacy on the fourth anniversary of his passing, 23 January 2022, online on www.skyroomlive.com at 8pm. The show will be hosted by comedian Kagiso Lediga, who once presented a TV show called The Bantu Hour with Bra Hugh. @TheBantuHour will never be the same again, will miss you #HughMasekela #riphughmasekela #RIPBraHughMasekela @KagisoLediga pic.twitter.com/R06Tj6sXNY Kagiso Amanda Mvelo (@soldlux) January 23, 2018

With a line-up that features music, dance and spoken word, this year’s audience will be treated to performances by Msaki, Langa Mavuso, Mandisi Dyantyis, Berita, Muneyi, Gcina Mhlophe and Tsogang Bana Dance Group, as well as tributes to two of Bra Hugh’s great musical compatriots and collaborators Sibongile Khumalo, with her daughter Ayanda Khumalo, and Tsepo Tshola, with local artist Mandla Ntlaks.

The audience should expect to be delighted by an eclectic mix of hits and Masekela bits.

"We believe that legacy and heritage are two treasures that should be preserved for future generations to benefit from. Keeping the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival as a virtual event enables more people across local and international borders, to share in South African and African cultures, music and heritage. Assupol has been a proud sponsor of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival for 8 years, and we celebrate the legacy of Bra Hugh that remains accessible for generations to come," said Velmah Nzembela, head of Group Corporate Affairs, Assupol.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be the second time that this festival is held online.

"This will be our second foray into the online presentation of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival. Our 2020 presentation, influenced by the pandemic, offered a brand-new avenue to explore in terms of presentation and audience. With live events still impeded by pandemic constraints, a growing international digital footprint, and a post-New Year audience seeking family-friendly fare, it makes sense to keep our digital stake vital and evolving," said Hugh Masekela's daughter and event co-organiser, Pula Twala.