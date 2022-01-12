High Court won't allow amaZulu Queen Sibongile to amend her court papers

Contained in the papers is an application by the queen, wanting to have her late husband's other marriages declared invalid.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has refused to allow King Goodwill Zwelithini's first wife, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, to amend her court papers.

The queen approached the court to demand that she inherit 50% of her late husband's estate, as the only wife married in a civil marriage.

But her application to amend her court papers was set aside.

Wednesday's proceedings resumed with a judgment by presiding Judge Isaac Madondo.

During Tuesday's proceedings, Queen Sibongile wanted to know if the late king was precluded from his other marriages.

But Madondo dismissed the application, saying it was late and had no satisfactory reasons to warrant this.

“The applicant queen herself has clearly conceded in her affidavit that these marriages are recognized now by the Recognition of Marriages Act,” he said.

The queen wanted her civil marriage to be recognised.

However, she said she did not want her sister and their children to be kicked out of their homes.

The proceedings continued with another matter of her daughters questioning the validity of the late monarch's will.