EC Correctional Services Dept probing deadly stabbing at Mthatha prison

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Correctional Services officials are probing a deadly stabbing at one of their facilities.

A brawl broke out among inmates, which saw a prison official also being injured.

The Correctional Services Department said that five prisoners attacked officials and other inmates at the Mthatha prison on Tuesday afternoon.

An inmate was killed and a prison warder and an offender who were injured were hospitalised.

The attack happened during an exercise session around midday.

The department said that the judicial inspectorate for Correctional Services had been informed and would run its own independent investigation.

The facility remains on high alert.

The motive for the attack is unclear.