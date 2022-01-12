Eager and excited: Grade 1s share their hopes for the future
After a long two years under lockdown due to COVID-19, for children at Norwood Primary School, the first day of school in 2022 has gone smoothly.
JOHANNESBURG - “I want to be a doctor to help people.”
“I want to be a mechanic.”
“I want to be a doctor, to help sick people live a better life.”
These are what eager and excited grade 1s at Norwood Primary School, north of Johannesburg, told Eyewitness News are their plans for the future as they started their first big day at school.
The school is filled to capacity for this academic year, but some parents are still trying to enrol their children, while at the same time, some parents are more anxious than others with a few even still sorting out stationary.
Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that the department was exploring how to return normality to schooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
She gave a briefing on Tuesday on the readiness of government schools for the new academic year.
"Schools will remain the same, especially on the rotational timetable where it is applicable when schooling concluded in 2021. The fact of the matter is that COVID-19 is still very much with us and we need to continue to work to fight it," Minister Motshekga said.
With children aged 12 and older eligible for their COVID-19 vaccination shot, it's hoped that normalcy will gradually return to the education sector this year.