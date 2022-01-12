Eager and excited: Grade 1s share their hopes for the future

After a long two years under lockdown due to COVID-19, for children at Norwood Primary School, the first day of school in 2022 has gone smoothly.

JOHANNESBURG - “I want to be a doctor to help people.”

“I want to be a mechanic.”

“I want to be a doctor, to help sick people live a better life.”

These are what eager and excited grade 1s at Norwood Primary School, north of Johannesburg, told Eyewitness News are their plans for the future as they started their first big day at school.

The school is filled to capacity for this academic year, but some parents are still trying to enrol their children, while at the same time, some parents are more anxious than others with a few even still sorting out stationary.