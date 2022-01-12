Court refuses Zulu queen's bid to amend papers over late king's marriages

Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu is the first wife of late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. She married him in a civil union and wants to inherit 50% of the late king's estate.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has refused a late application by Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu to amend her court papers to include the validity of the marriages of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and his other five wives.

Queen Sibongile is the first wife of the Zulu monarch and married the king in a civil union and wants to inherit 50% of the late king's estate.

She wanted the other marriages of the king to be looked into.

But Judge Isaac Madondo said that the application was late, with no satisfactory reasons.

He handed down judgment on the matter.

"The procedure set out in the rules was not followed or honoured, not only to the prejudice of the fifth respondent but to all other people who will be affected by the granting of the relief sought. As a result, the application to amend this is accordingly refused," Judge Madondo said.