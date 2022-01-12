Colingy father accused of killing 10-month-old baby due in court

Klaas Kgasi had his case postponed in the Coligny Magistrates Court on Tuesday for legal representation and a formal bail application.

WARNING: The following story contains details that may be distressing to some readers.

CAPE TOWN - A Coligny man accused of beating his 10-month-old baby to death is due back in the dock on Monday.

According to a police report, the accused and his girlfriend attended a party on New Year's day where he allegedly took the little boy from the child's mother to his aunt's house.

The following day, neighbours alerted the infant's mother that a baby’s body was discovered behind their shack.

Police were called to the scene, where they discovered the child had suffered severe assault wounds and bruises.

"The state intends opposing his bail application and he will remain in custody until the next court appearance," said the National Prosecuting Authority's Henry Mamothame