Eastern Cape sets up disaster centre to deal with deadly flash flooding

CAPE TOWN - The Buffalo City Municipality has established a Disaster Operations Centre to coordinate and deal with the aftermath of the flash floods that claimed lives and dispossessed hundreds in the city over the weekend.

It said the centre was dealing with the consequences of the floods.

Seven fatalities have been reported so far.

Some of the victims include an 18-year-old woman who drowned in Mdanstane, a police diver who drowned at Horshoe Valley in the Nahoon River, and two children who drowned in the Buffalo River.

The centre was also aware of twins who drowned in the Mooiplaas village, outside the metro's jurisdiction.

"We are conducting assessments with different entities to establish the needs of residence for temporary structures. Our teams are out cleaning all the affected areas, including the roads. We are still housing people in our community halls whose structures were destroyed," said the municipality's Samkelo Ngwenya.