Buffalo City Municipality awaits disaster declaration in wake of flash floods

CAPE TOWN - Threats of more rain in the Eastern Cape have seen some community members volunteering to relocate, while officials desperately try convincing others to move.

The damage in the flood-affected region is untold, and aid relief group Gift of the Givers said that even their initial estimates of those affected could be much higher.

The organisation's spokesperson Corene Conradie said that they'd discovered even more heart-breaking stories of loss.

"A 21-year-old is now the head of the house of six children where both mother and father drowned in the river. They were working on a nearby farm, and they were on their way home trying to cross the river when a strong current just come over them and swept them away," Conradie said.

Buffalo City Municipality is assessing the demand for alternative housing.

Spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said that they were still waiting for either the national or provincial government to declare a state of disaster, in order to unlock more emergency funding.

"We are also linking up with the provincial government in as far as the issue of declaration is concerned, however, the Disaster Management Act does allow shifting focus to those who are displaced and have lost everything," Ngwenya said.