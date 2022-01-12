Authorities investigating deadly Mthatha Prison attack

A brawl broke out among inmates at the Mthatha Prison on Tuesday afternoon, which saw a prison official also being injured.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Correctional Services officials are probing a deadly stabbing at one of its facilities.

The attack happened during an exercise session around midday. The motive for the attack was unclear.

The Correctional Services Department said five prisoners attacked officials and other inmates.

One inmate was killed and the prison warder and an offender who were injured have been hospitalised.

The department said the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services had been informed and would run its own independent investigation.

Meanwhile, the facility remained on high alert.