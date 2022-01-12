As inland schools return, rotational learning set to continue

Rotational learning is continuing at some schools because of a lack of space and capacity to abide by COVID-19 protocols which includes social distancing.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of inland schools are welcoming children for the start of the 2022 academic year on Wednesday morning, a third year coping side-by-side with COVID-19 regulations.

In Gauteng, Premier David Makhura, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara are visiting schools in Sebokeng.

On Tuesday, the Basic Education Department revealed that in Gauteng alone, 57 schools had been vandalised or damaged over the festive season.

Children have to be at least a meter apart in the classroom and the department's deputy Director-General Simone Geyer said that they were continuing to give support to schools where needed.

"Rotational learning, allowing the learners to come to school on some days and on the days that they don't come to school, they have a clear programme that they are working through. It's very difficult and we've had t put in a lot of support measures in place," Geyer said.

At the same time, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that they were hoping to change some of these COVID-19 regulations to ensure that more children could get back to school full time.

"But the fact of the matter is that with the current regulations we still won't be able to at some schools bring more learners. We will have to work with Health to work out what we do, if they [the regulations] are relaxed," the minister said.

Children 12 years and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine but for now there are no plans to jab children at schools.