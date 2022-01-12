Activists slam CoCT after law enforcement cop arrested for homeless man's murder

This follows the arrest of a 22-year-old law enforcement officer, who allegedly shot and killed the man over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Activists for Cape Town's homeless persons have slammed the city's use of deadly force against a homeless man.

This follows the arrest of a 22-year-old law enforcement officer, who allegedly shot and killed a homeless man over the weekend.

Activist and board member of the Rehoming Collective Group, Carlos Mesquita, said that he'd spoken to several groups of homeless people in the Rondebosch/Mowbray area.

Following their investigations, he said that they believed the officer involved had ulterior motives.

"That particular law enforcement officer had been difficult to homeless people throughout the morning, having had altercations in Mowbray all the way to Rondebosch. That morning the officer went off at Dumisane," Mesquita said.

Luvolwethu Kati (22) was released on bail of R1,000 after a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.

His alleged victim, known only as Dumisane, was 48-years-old.

Mesquita said that he was not a threat to the community.

"Initially they were going to do housework but then he went into the tent to go use the toilet but that's when he got shot in the mouth," Mesquita said.

The City of Cape Town has acknowledged the shooting, saying that regular labour law practice will be applied while the law takes its course.