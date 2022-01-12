800,000 public servants took sick leave during COVID: DPSA

The minister revealed this in a written parliamentary reply when he was asked about normal sick leave and incapacity leave from March 2020 to October 2021.

CAPE TOWN - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlolo said over 800,000 public servants have taken sick leave during the pandemic, so far.

This has come at a total cost of R14 billion.

Dlodlo revealed this in a written parliamentary reply when the department asked about normal sick leave and incapacity leave from March 2020 to October 2021.

She said the state employees took sick leave due to ill health and incapacity.

According to Dlodlo's response, the Eastern Cape topped the provincial list with 61,000 employees having taken sick leave at a cost of R700 million.

In the province, the departments of health and education were the most impacted.

Dlodlo said 47,000 public servants in departments tested positive with 956 deaths and provincial administrations notching up 109,000 cases with 2,871 fatalities.

The Department of Public Service and Administration said recently that proposals were being considered to increase the voluntary uptake of vaccines by public servants.