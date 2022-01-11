Go

Zulu royal family heads to court over succession

Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu from the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace is challenging the matter of her husband’s will, saying that she is the only wife who married the late king in a civil marriage.

FILE: Prince Misuzulu Zulu (second from right) arrives with Zulu regiments to attend the provincial memorial service at the Khangelakamankegane Royal Palace in Nongoma on 7 May 2021 to pay his last respects to his mother, the late Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu of the Zulu nation. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

DURBAN - The battle for the AmaZulu throne is set to continue to play itself out in court on Tuesday.

The matter will be heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Following the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini last year, the royal household saw division as they disagreed on who should become the next king.

And although Misuzulu kaZwelithini was announced king through his mother’s will, some members of the family are not in favour of him.

The Zulu royal family’s game of thrones is set to unfold in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu from the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace is challenging the matter of her husband’s will, saying that she is the only wife who married the late king in a civil marriage.

Her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, are alleging that their father’s will, which left the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini of KwaKhangelamankengane as queen regent, may have been forged.

At the same time, the late king’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, has filed an interdict to halt the coronation for Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

