Zulu royal family heads to court over succession

And although Misuzulu kaZwelithini was announced king through his mother’s will, some members of the family are not in favour of him.

The Zulu royal family’s game of thrones is set to unfold in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu from the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace is challenging the matter of her husband’s will, saying that she is the only wife who married the late king in a civil marriage.

Her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, are alleging that their father’s will, which left the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini of KwaKhangelamankengane as queen regent, may have been forged.

At the same time, the late king’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, has filed an interdict to halt the coronation for Misuzulu kaZwelithini.