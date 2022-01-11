Zulu royal family heads to court over succession
Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu from the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace is challenging the matter of her husband’s will, saying that she is the only wife who married the late king in a civil marriage.
DURBAN - The battle for the AmaZulu throne is set to continue to play itself out in court on Tuesday.
The matter will be heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Following the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini last year, the royal household saw division as they disagreed on who should become the next king.
Princes and Princesses from KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace are now seated in court, the proceedings are expected to begin anytime from now. #Amazulu pic.twitter.com/YaWWtGXyBiEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2022
And although Misuzulu kaZwelithini was announced king through his mother’s will, some members of the family are not in favour of him.
The Zulu royal family’s game of thrones is set to unfold in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.
Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu from the KwaKhethomthandayo royal palace is challenging the matter of her husband’s will, saying that she is the only wife who married the late king in a civil marriage.
Her daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, are alleging that their father’s will, which left the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini of KwaKhangelamankengane as queen regent, may have been forged.
At the same time, the late king’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, has filed an interdict to halt the coronation for Misuzulu kaZwelithini.