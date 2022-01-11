Parliament blaze: Zandile Mafe to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where a charge of terrorism has been added.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of torching Parliament’s National Assembly Chamber is to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where a charge of terrorism was added.

Mafe threatened to go on a hunger strike if not released on bail.

He will be remanded at Pollsmoor Prison pending the availability of a bed at Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital.

He will then undergo a 30-day evaluation to ascertain if he’s fit to stand trial.