Parliament blaze: Zandile Mafe to undergo psychiatric evaluation
Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where a charge of terrorism has been added.
CAPE TOWN - The man accused of torching Parliament’s National Assembly Chamber is to undergo psychiatric evaluation.
Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where a charge of terrorism was added.
Mafe threatened to go on a hunger strike if not released on bail.
He will be remanded at Pollsmoor Prison pending the availability of a bed at Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital.
He will then undergo a 30-day evaluation to ascertain if he’s fit to stand trial.
#ParliamentFire Scene outside Cape Town Magistrates Court following the court proceedings. KB pic.twitter.com/gRwp3aMBUgEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2022
#ParliamentFire Mafes attorney, Luvuyo Godla, says his client being made a scapegoat and wants him to be released. KB pic.twitter.com/2DkBsKEJ4WEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2022
His lawyer Luvuyo Godla said they were caught by surprise when the state announced its intention to have Mafe admitted for psychiatric assessment.
"He was referred on the 3rd, which was a Monday. At that stage he was not legally represented."
The case has been postponed until 11 February, but Mafe’s legal team will apply for bail before then.