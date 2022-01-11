Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Deon Lendore dies in Texas car accident
The highlight of Deon Lendore's career was his bronze medal at the London Games where he was part of the quartet that won bronze in the event.
JOHANNESBURG - Three-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Deon Lendore died in a car accident in Texas, United States on Monday night.
The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee shared an update on Tuesday morning confirming the 29-year-old Olympian's death.
"Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on an off the track.
"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honor , patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club , Community of Arima and all who he would have touched.
"It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement."
Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on an off the track. pic.twitter.com/jU2OKyqs6ZTeam TTO (@TTOlympic) January 11, 2022
Lendore represented Trinidad and Tobago at three Olympic Games: London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.
The highlight of his career was his bronze medal at the London Games where he was part of the quartet that won bronze in the event.
The sprinter was also a World Championships silver medalist in 2015 he won three bronze medals in the World Indoor Championships while he was also a 4×400m bronze medalist at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru in 2019.
World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that Trinidad and Tobagos Olympic and world 4x400m medallist Deon Lendore has died at the age of 29.World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) January 11, 2022
As we look at @deonlendore final moments of representing #TeamTTO you will see that his final act was one of kindness and service. He wheeled Dwight from the main stadium to the warmup stadium when Dwight couldnt walk.Nic-Connor Alexander (@nicconnor) January 11, 2022
Rest Well Deon.Rest Well pic.twitter.com/XIRs5yq0sl