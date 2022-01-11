Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Deon Lendore dies in Texas car accident

The highlight of Deon Lendore's career was his bronze medal at the London Games where he was part of the quartet that won bronze in the event.

JOHANNESBURG - Three-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Deon Lendore died in a car accident in Texas, United States on Monday night.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee shared an update on Tuesday morning confirming the 29-year-old Olympian's death.

"Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of 3x Olympian and Olympic and World Championship bronze medalist Deon Lendore who has been an inspiration and motivation to us all both on an off the track.

"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honor , patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club , Community of Arima and all who he would have touched.

"It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic and Commonwealth Sport Movement."