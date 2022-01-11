Steenhuisen: COVID State of Disaster doing more harm than good

The DA believes the State of Disaster is doing South Africa more harm than good, by undermining the country's social, economic and democratic recovery.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow the National State of Disaster to lapse on 15 January, the day it needs to be renewed if it is to remain in place.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the State of Disaster was no longer necessary for managing the coronavirus.

On the contrary, Steenhuisen believed it was doing South Africa more harm than good by undermining the country's social, economic and democratic recovery.

He added South Africa needed certainty: "Investors need it. Tourists need it. Teachers need it. Schoolchildren need it.

Schoolchildren need to go to school full time, not a couple of days a week. Investors need to know they can make investments, large or small, without the rules of the game changing."

"COVID hospital rates are now low across the country. Immunity rates from vaccines or prior infection are high across the population. The Omicron variant has been shown to be less severe. The health system has had ample time to prepare in the event of a new variant."

Steenhuisen said the government had relied on the State of Disaster instead of doing its job, which was to improve the health care system and get vaccines and boosters to as many individuals as possible in the high risk group.