Spar Proteas gear up for Netball Quad Series in London

The national team will be competing against hosts England, New Zealand and Australia at the Copper Box Arena in London. The last time South Africa played at the Quad Series was back in 2019 in London ahead of the Netball World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - The Spar Proteas led by Bongi Msomi will be competing in the 2022 Netball Quad Series in London from 15 to 19 January.

The national team will be competing against hosts England, New Zealand, and Australia at the Copper Box Arena, in London. The last time South Africa played at the Quad Series was back in 2019 in London ahead of the Netball World Cup.

The inaugural Netball Quad Series was played in 2016 and since then, the Diamonds (Australia) have won five of the six titles, with their most recent victory coming at the last Quad Series in 2019.

South Africa's Anso Kemp and Elizna van den Berg will also fly the flag high as they will be umpires at the tournament.

Congratulations to umpires Anso Kemp and Elizna van den Berg whove been selected for the Netball Quad Series taking place from 15-19 January at the Copper Box Arena in London.



More here https://t.co/QzkYqlC8B0#NetballSouthAfrica #NetballFamily pic.twitter.com/TWRrPaAQzl Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) January 10, 2022

The four international sides will take to the court and play eight games across the series and compete to win the coveted Netball Quad Series trophy.

Spar Proteas have been busy over the last few months, traveling to Ireland and Northern Island before traveling to Namibia where they successfully defended their Africa Netball Cup title.

Ahead of the team selection, the Spar Proteas and their head coach Dorette Badenhorst spent a week in Stellenbosch at a training camp.

“I am very happy with the work that the players put in during the training camp. It was also unfortunate that we could not have our UK-based players due to travel restrictions, however, the intensity and hard work rate that came out from the ones we had here was impressive,” said Badenhorst following the team's announcement.

South Africa has been removed from the red list by the United Kingdom.

The Quad Series is part of the Spar Proteas' preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Netball World Cup events as they are set to take on the three top sides in the world in the Netball Quad Series.

“Quad series is a clash between the medal contenders for Commonwealth Games and for that reason I see no better preparation than this tournament. As a team, we want to perform very well at this tournament and I am looking forward to seeing how our new players will fare against top nations in the world and seeing how our combinations will work. This is a preparation for Commonwealth Games for us,” said Badenhorst.

SPAR PROTEAS TEAM:

Shooters: Sigrid Burger; Ine-Mari Venter; Lefebre Rademan; Elmere van der Berg; Jessica du Plessis

Midcourt: Khanyisa Chawane; Izette Griesel; Tshinakaho Mdau; Bongiwe Msomi (C)

Defence: Simone Rabie; Monique Reyneke; Phumza Maweni; Nicola Smith; Zanele Vimbela

1st press conference of the year with #SPARProteas Coach Dorette Badenhorst & Captain @BongiweMsomi2 on the upcoming #QuadSeries 15-19 January in London The team is currently in isolation in Potchefstroom training and will be departing for the UK Friday morning.#WeAreAllIn pic.twitter.com/hkOeAj0zrP Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) January 6, 2022

Full List of Fixtures for the Netball Quad Series:

15 January 2022:

Vitality Roses vs South Africa

New Zealand vs Australia

16 January 2022:

Australia vs South Africa

Vitality Roses vs New Zealand

18 January 2022:

South Africa vs New Zealand

Vitality Roses vs Australia

19 January 2022:

3rd vs 4th

Final: 1st vs 2nd