South Africans shouldn't be too concerned about new Deltacron variant - Karim

JOHANNESBURG - There is a new COVID-19 variant detected in Cyprus but experts said that this was to be expected and there would be more to follow.

Dubbed the Deltacron, it appears to combine the Delta and Omicron variants.

But infectious diseases epidemiologist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim said that South Africans should not be too concerned.

"I think the key issue that we need to establish before we can be entirely confident whether this particular virus is neutralised by our vaccine antibodies and by antibodies that people with natural Omicron and Delta infections, can they kill this virus because if they do, then it's pretty easy to prevent this virus from spreading because natural past infection and vaccines would prevent it from spreading."

In the last reporting cycle, the Health Department has confirmed more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases here on home soil, while 77 more people have died.

More than 28 million people have so far received at least one jab of a coronavirus vaccine.