SA researchers working towards clinical trials to stop long-term COVID

JOHANNESBURG - South African researchers, together with some international counterparts, are working towards clinical trials to stop long-term COVID after being the first to discover what is causing the ailment.

Medical reports show that long COVID has affected up to 100 million people globally.

According to the World Health Organization, long COVID usually occurs three months from the onset of a COVID-19 infection, with symptoms that last for at least two months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis.

The head of physiological sciences at Stellenbosch University, Professor Resia Pretorius, said that they needed to test possible treatments.

"Now we are currently working towards clinical trials because the only way we can say for sure that anticoagulation therapy will work is if it has been properly trialed with a randomised controlled trial."