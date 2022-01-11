SA records 2,409 new COVID infections as death toll rises to 92,530
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 77 COVID-19 related deaths.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported 2,409 COVID-19 cases over the last 24-hour reporting cycle under review.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 77 COVID-19 related deaths.
This brings to 92,530 the number of fatalities reported in the country so far.
There's been a downward trend in the infection rate over the past few days.
The latest increase of cases represents a 14% positivity rate.
