Go

SA records 2,409 new COVID infections as death toll rises to 92,530

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 77 COVID-19 related deaths.

FILE: A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A nurse from Lancet Nectare hospital performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test in Richmond, Johannesburg, on 18 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported 2,409 COVID-19 cases over the last 24-hour reporting cycle under review.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded 77 COVID-19 related deaths.

This brings to 92,530 the number of fatalities reported in the country so far.

There's been a downward trend in the infection rate over the past few days.

The latest increase of cases represents a 14% positivity rate.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA