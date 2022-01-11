Ramaphosa convenes summit to assess SADC mission in Mozambique

It will review the progress of the SADC mission in Mozambique, which was deployed to support that country’s fight against terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has convened the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit.

The mission that was deployed in July last year suffered several casualties and faced resource challenges.

In his opening remarks he said that significant progress had been made since the deployment.

“The efforts of our mission, working in collaboration with the Mozambican defence force, has created safe passage to facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance to the population affected by terrorist activities.”

Ramaphosa thanked member states for their financial and personnel deployment in support of the mission.

He also paid tribute to soldiers from Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa who were killed in the line of duty.

It’s widely expected the SADC troika will extend the mandate to keep the force in neighbouring Mozambique with Ramaphosa warning there was more ground to be covered in the fight against terrorism.