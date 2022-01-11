Prosecutors need space to deal with those implicated in Zondo report - Hofmeyr

The Zondo Commission released the first part of its report last week, recommending consideration for prosecutions.

JOHANNESBURG - Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head of the asset forfeiture unit, Willie Hofmeyr, said that the Hawks and prosecutors must be given space and time to deal with those implicated in the state capture report.

The Zondo Commission released the first part of its report last week, recommending consideration for prosecutions.

ALSO READ:

• Zuma's testimony on Themba Maseko's axing dishonest - state capture inquiry

• Molefe, Matjila & Tony Gupta should face criminal charges - Zondo Inquiry

• Zondo recommends NPA probe Myeni for fraud over R800m SAA transaction

• Zondo Commission recommends Tom Moyane be prosecuted for perjury

• After four gruelling years, Zondo pleased to hand over inquiry report

• Ramaphosa thanks those who testified at Zondo Commission

• FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa receives report into state capture

There are calls for the NPA to act swiftly as the commission gathers sufficient evidence.

Hofmeyr believes that state capture was run by "organised crime syndicates" and that arrests will take time.

"You do need to understand the role of everybody in the syndicate, you need the evidence to deal with them. It's not a quick easy process, I do think we need to give the NPA and the Hawks, who are doing the investigations, proper time," Hofmeyr said.

While he acknowledges that the NPA has been weakened during the state capture years and now lacks crucial skills, he still has confidence that it will be able to prosecute those singled out.

"We do expect, as the public, more from law enforcement in the current period but I just think we must bear in mind that there is an overwhelming amount of cases and evidence that needs to be processed," Hofmeyr said.