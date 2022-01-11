Parly fire: Zandile Mafe now also facing terrorism charge

Zandile Mafe has made a second appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of starting the fire that gutted parts of Parliament now also faces a terrorism charge.

He had to undergo psychiatric evaluation after his arrest earlier this month and it's been found that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Dali Mpofu has joined Mafe's defence.