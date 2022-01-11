Netflix drops trailer for Kanye West documentary

The documentary is directed by Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah, who are responsible for many of West’s music videos and was filmed over the course of 21 years.

JOHANNESBURG - Streaming service Netflix has announced that the Kanye West documentary jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere on 16 February.

The documentary is directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, AKA Coodie & Chike, who are responsible for many of West’s music videos including Jesus Walks and Through the Wire and was filmed over the course of 21 years.

The documentary will show West's life, career and is said to be full of home video clips and performance footage, giving viewers an up-close look at an artist whose larger-than-life persona remains a subject of fascination for those who love or hate him.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, is seen in ‘Act 1’ of the released trailer for the documentary in the studio back in 2002 in an argument about whether he is a genius or not.

Netflix called the documentary a 'three-week event' as they introduced the all-new glimpse of the upcoming documentary to fans.



The documentary will be released in three separate parts and will be a trilogy about the rapper's rise to fame.

The first part of the documentary will air on 16 February, 2022.

Neflix said that the documentary would show the entirety of the rapper’s colourful and at times controversial career, capturing moments from the rappers's life never seen before, including his attempt to run for president in 2020 and also feature the death of his mother Donda West.

The teaser clip also sees West, 44, in the studio with music stars such as Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Kid Cudi. jeen-Yuhs is scheduled to play at the Sundance Film Festival that will take place virtually later this month.

The streaming service has described the film as a “once in a lifetime three-week global event”.