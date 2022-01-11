Motshekga: Dept exploring ways of returning schooling to normality amid pandemic

Schools in inland provinces reopen on Wednesday, while pupils in the rest of the country go back to class from next week.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that the department was exploring how to return normality to schooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She gave a briefing on Tuesday on the readiness of government schools for the new academic year.

Schools in inland provinces reopen on Wednesday, while pupils in the rest of the country go back to class from next week.

"Schools will remain the same, especially on the rotational timetable where it is applicable when schooling concluded in 2021. The fact of the matter is that COVID-19 is still very much with us and we need to continue to work to fight it," Minister Motshekga said.

With children aged 12 and older eligible for their COVID-19 vaccination shot, it's hoped that normalcy will gradually return to the education sector this year.

The minister said that for now, inoculations would not be offered at schools.

"We have not put mechanisms for vaccination programmes in schools. It's a programme that we're going to work on with MECs and SGBs to make sure that if there are vaccinations in schools that there are certain protocols that we follow," the minister said.

There are also thousands of children who haven't been placed in schools in Mpumalanga, the North West, Gauteng and Limpopo.

Motshekga said that they would provide the necessary support to ensure that all children were accommodated.

"And we have to say upfront, we have been able to place the majority of our learners, but provinces like Gauteng, partly the Western Cape, some areas in KZN, in your urban areas like Durban, we are still dealing with some problems, but provinces have assured us that they are doing everything in their power," Minister Motshekga said.