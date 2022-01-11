Makana Municipality mayor helps students apply for NSFAS funding

Prospective students have just 10 days left to apply for funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

NSFAS applications have been open since November and officials have granted applicants a final deadline extension until 21 January.

Some local government members have now opened their offices to help students apply.

Makana Municipality Mayor Yandiswa Vara is one of those who have availed her offices to help students access financial aid.

She said that they decided to help students in need, given that they already face several challenges.

"There are many households and prospective students that do not have access to computer platforms and data that enables them to do their online NSFAS applications," Vara said.

Those living elsewhere have been encouraging to apply as soon as possible.

"Apply to the 21st of January. Students must ensure that they have their certified IDs and that of their parents, any payslips and confirmation letters to ensure a smooth application process," Vara said.

South African citizens and permanent residents with a household income of less than R350,000 a year are invited to apply for funding.

NSFAS has recorded over 600,000 applications so far.