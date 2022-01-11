Parliament fire: Alleged arsonist Mafe threatens hunger strike if not released

Zandile Mafe was incarcerated a day after the blaze broke out and gutted the National Assembly Chamber and parts of the Old Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has threatened to go on a hunger strike if he’s not released on bail.

A district surgeon advised the court to refer Mafe to Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital. The medical report stated he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

His legal team believed it would be unfair to send their client for a month-long mental evaluation.

Senior Council Advocate Dali Mpofu said there was nothing wrong with his client and his bail bid should be heard.