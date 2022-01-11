Kleinmond fire: Firefighters battle hotspots but town not under threat

Officials said that there was no threat to the town or any infrastructure.

CAPE TOWN - Overberg firefighters have worked throughout the night attending to fire hotspots in Kleinmond.

The fire started on Saturday and has already destroyed at least 4,700 hectares of vegetation.

More than 200 firefighters were deployed, with ground teams currently focusing on the Perdeberg area.

Officials said that there was no threat to the town or any infrastructure.

Overstrand Mayor Annelie Rabie: "We have four main areas, three of them seems rather contained at this point of time - Karwyderskraal, which is between Hermanus and the turn at Kleinbaai. We have a number of hotspots in that area but no active line."

Deputy mayor, Lindile Ntsabo, said that overnight firefighting efforts were focused in the area around the Arabella Hotel, Golf and Spa estate.

"In the afternoon it was threatening the property of Arabella. The second focus was close to Kleinmond Golf Club up to the Overhill community, which is Proteadorp, so that the fire can not damage the properties," Ntsabo said.