Judge in contest over amaZulu throne asked to recuse himself

Judge Isaac Masondo, who is also the Deputy Judge President in KwaZulu-Natal, presided over the marriage of the late amaZulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini with Queen Zola Mafu in 2014.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The civil matter relating to the amaZulu royal household has taken a new turn with a request for the presiding judge to recuse himself.

Judge Isaac Masondo, who is also the Deputy Judge President in KwaZulu-Natal, presided over the marriage of the late amaZulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini with Queen Zola Mafu in 2014.

READ: Zulu royal family heads to court over succession

Following the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini last year, the royal household saw division as they disagreed on who should become the next king.