Judge in contest over amaZulu throne asked to recuse himself
Judge Isaac Masondo, who is also the Deputy Judge President in KwaZulu-Natal, presided over the marriage of the late amaZulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini with Queen Zola Mafu in 2014.
PIETERMARITZBURG - The civil matter relating to the amaZulu royal household has taken a new turn with a request for the presiding judge to recuse himself.
Judge Isaac Masondo, who is also the Deputy Judge President in KwaZulu-Natal, presided over the marriage of the late amaZulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini with Queen Zola Mafu in 2014.
READ: Zulu royal family heads to court over succession
Following the passing of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini last year, the royal household saw division as they disagreed on who should become the next king.
Ndlunkulu Makhubu second wife to Misuzulu KaZwelithini is part of the Royal Family members in attendance. #Amazulu pic.twitter.com/0Tk41dlRQqEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2022
The court is hearing matters relating to the late king’s will, where the first queen, Sibongile Dlamini, claimed her civil marriage with the late king should be recognised and others declared invalid.
The recusal request was made by Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu’s lawyer, Nigel Redman.
But Judge Madondo said there was nowhere in the affidavits where he was asked to assess the validity of the other marriages with the king.